Singaporean jailed 13 years for sexual assault in Batam

JAKARTA A Singaporean man was sentenced to 13 years' in jail and a fine of 100 million rupiah (S$9,600) yesterday for sexual assault in Batam.

Mohammad Asri Sapuan, 46, was found guilty of assaulting three minors in September last year.

His victims, aged 12, 15 and 16, previously took art lessons at Mohammad's house in Batam.

The parents of one of the children grew suspicious of Mohammad after reading a text message on their child's mobile phone.

Following a discussion with their child to find out more information about Mohammad, the parents filed a police report.

He was arrested in October.

Judges found him guilty of violating Article No. 76/2014 on child protection.

He was also found guilty of overstaying his visa while in Batam.

The police said his passport was last stamped by the immigration office on Jan 30, 2014.

Mohammad, who burst into tears after the sentence was read, said he was ready to accept his punishment.