Singaporean killed in car crash in JB

Mr Alvin Siah died after his car skidded and landed in a ditch on Tuesday evening along the Pasir Gudang Highway.

A 28-year-old Singaporean man was killed when the car he was driving in Johor Baru (JB) skidded, flipped and landed in a ditch.

Passers-by reportedly helped pull him from the wreckage, but Mr Alvin Siah died from his injuries.

Three passengers - a Singaporean man and two Vietnamese women - were later extricated by paramedics and taken to a hospital in JB.

The male passenger was later taken to a Singapore hospital, where he has since been discharged. Of the two women, one is still in hospital.

The accident happened on Tuesday evening along the Pasir Gudang Highway near the Malaysia Road Transport Department at Kawasan Perindustrian Tebrau.

Shin Min Daily News and Lianhe Wanbao reported that Mr Siah, who was in the construction line, was driving when he lost control of his Mercedes Benz.

China Press quoted Johor Fire and Rescue Department saying it was notified about the accident at 9.24pm on Tuesday.

Mr Siah had reportedly told his father he was travelling up to Johor to meet a friend.

Family members declined to speak when The New Paper visited the wake at the void deck of Mr Siah's HDB block in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 yesterday.

HAPPY-GO-LUCKY

But Mr Wong Wei Hong, 28, a close friend, described him as someone who was "happy-go-lucky" and "very genuine".

"I can't believe he's gone," said a teary-eyed Mr Wong, who knew Mr Siah from secondary school. He was at the wake with four other friends.

Another friend, Mr Ivan Leong, 28, said Mr Siah would tell people to "take it easy".

"He was very driven, but he wasn't stressed out about money. You can feel he's very sincere about what he's telling you," he added.

At the wake, a woman believed to be Mr Siah's mother, could be heard calling her son's name as she walked around the casket. Mr Siah's father was comforted by family members behind a pillar.

A neighbour, Mr John Chen, 69, a tuition teacher, said he was shocked when he found out the wake at his block was held for his former student.

He used to teach mathematics at Teck Whye Secondary School.

"Such a young fellow, wasted. He was a cheerful guy," he said.