Singaporean killed, two others injured in Iceland accident

A Singaporean driver died, and his two passengers were injured after their car rolled over several times in Iceland last Wednesday.

The two men and a woman, all aged 24, were friends on a short holiday.

The accident occurred on the Ring Road, just outside the village Vik in South Iceland just after 8pm.

The driver was airlifted by a rescue helicopter from the Icelandic Coast Guard to the National University Hospital in the capital of Reykjavik, where he was pronounced dead.

An ambulance took the two passengers, who had non-critical injuries, to a hospital.

South Iceland police said all three were wearing seatbelts. The cause of the accident is still unconfirmed.

Detective chief inspector Elis Kjartansson told The Straits Times the strong winds on that night might have been a factor in the accident.

He said the driver's body will be released to his family, who reportedly arrived in Iceland over the weekend.

WOMAN, GIRL HURT IN SEMBAWANG CRASH

Separately, a woman and a seven-year-old girl were taken to hospital after a car crashed at the junction of Sembawang Way and Sembawang Drive on Sunday evening.

The Straits Times understands the car, driven by a man, had skidded and mounted the kerb, crashing into a traffic light control box.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it dispatched two ambulances to the scene.

The 31-year-old woman and girl were taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and KK Women's and Children's Hospital, respectively, the police said.

SPORTS CAR RAMS LAMP POST

In another accident, a driver lost control of his Lexus sports car and crashed into a lamp post outside a church at Changi Road on Sunday evening.

A video posted on Facebook shows the car swinging from side to side before it veered sharply to the left, cut in front of a bus and hit the lamp post.

The police said no one was injured in the accident.