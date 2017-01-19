Singaporean missing in Brisbane
Police in Australia are seeking information on a missing Singapore man.
Queensland police said in a release on Wednesday: "Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a Singaporean national who may be in the Brisbane city area."
Mr Norsyafiq Norman (photo), 23, was last seen at a hotel on Ann Street on Tuesday afternoon.
He did not turn up for his departing flight on Tuesday night and has not contacted his family, the release said.
Police have asked members of the public to use an online form or call if they have information on the Singaporean. - THE STRAITS TIMES