Singaporean teen dies after fall in JB

A 19-year-old Singaporean youth fell to his death from an apartment building in Johor Baru yesterday morning.

Mr Ng Teck Ann, who was autistic, fell from the ninth storey of Bistari Impian Apartment in Larkin, a suburb in Johor Baru.

Johor Baru South OCPD Assistant Commissioner Shahurinain Jais told The New Paper yesterday that the victim had been living with his mother, 53.

He said she knew her son had been playing at the balcony.

He added that the boy's father had died some time back.

Malaysian news outlet The Star reported that the teen had moved to Malaysia with his mother five years ago.