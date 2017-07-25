Singaporean who had stroke in Thailand is back home

Mr Calvin Huang (in the background) on the air ambulance with his mother Tan Lian Kiau and two medical workers. PHOTO: COURTESY OF YVONNE HUANG

After nearly 100 days in intensive care at a Thai hospital, Singaporean Calvin Huang, 59, was flown home last Friday.

The humanitarian worker had collapsed in Chiang Mai on April 12 after a stroke and had emergency surgery at Sriphat Medical Centre.

Mr Huang was accompanied by his sister and mother on an air ambulance flight from Chiang Mai, and is in Tan Tock Seng Hospital. He was moved from its neurological intensive care unit to a general ward yesterday evening.

A Give.asia campaign started by his sister, self-funded missionary Yvonne Huang, 61, raised almost $4,000 more than its $100,000 target, easing the financial burden on the family.

The Thai hospital fees were about $63,000 and the flight cost an estimated $17,000.

Ms Huang told The New Paper yesterday her brother is semi-conscious but stable, and can open his eyes for short periods.

"The doctors told us his recovery would be slow," his mother, Madam Tan Lian Kiau, 84, said in Mandarin.

"It has been a challenging time for us, and some days I feel helpless. The only thing I can do is pray and I am grateful his condition is improving.

"On Thursday, I told him he was coming home and he opened his eyes in acknowledgement."

She hopes he can recover quickly and return to his humanitarian work in Thailand.

"Calvin touched many lives, and I know his heart is with the people he helped," said Madam Tan.