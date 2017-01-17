Singaporean wins $7.8m in Malaysian jackpot draw

PETALING JAYA A lucky Singaporean housewife has won RM24.3m (S$7.8m) after betting RM4 on two sets of numbers for the Supreme Toto jackpot in Malaysia.

The 50-year-old woman's winning set of numbers made her RM24,330,366 richer on Jan 4.

She claimed her winnings a week later at the Sports Toto head office in Kuala Lumpur.

"I live in Singapore but I asked my uncle, who lives in Johor, to buy the numbers for me.

"I give him some money to buy numbers for me when I visit him in Malaysia," she told Sports Toto, adding that it was her uncle who broke the news of her big win after the draw.

"I do not bet regularly and the winning set of numbers (19, 20, 23, 50, 53, 54) is my favourite which I have been buying for four years," she told Sports Toto.

She said she plans to reward her uncle for buying the winning ticket for her, and that the prize money will also fund her children's education.

Her winnings were part of RM56m in Sports Toto jackpots won by various individuals since Christmas Eve.

The cascading feature of Toto 4D Jackpot 2 saw five winners share RM10.5 on Dec 24, while four others shared RM1.4 on Jan 7. Six winners shared RM9.5m on Jan 8.

Cascading takes place when the Toto 4D Jackpot 1 hits RM30m.