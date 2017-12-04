Singaporeans can give feedback for Budget 2018 this month and next

Singaporeans keen to have a say in the upcoming Budget 2018 will be able to give their feedback from today.

The Ministry of Finance said in a statement yesterday that it hopes to gather views and suggestions from individuals, households and businesses on issues including "how our businesses can compete, how our people can seize new opportunities, how we care for and support one another, and how we plan for future needs".

The public can offer feedback through various channels, including online at government feedback unit Reach's Pre-Budget 2018 microsite.

Singaporeans can also go to nine Listening Points across the island. These are open booths where suggestions can be given in person.

The booths will be located in easily-accessible public areas such as the Cheng San Market and Cooked Food Centre, Jurong West 505 Market and Food Centre, Lau Pa Sat, Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre, Tanjong Pagar Plaza and Singapore Management University.

CONVERSATION

A Pre-Budget 2018 Conversation will also be held tomorrow.

It will be hosted by Senior Minister of State for Law and Finance Indranee Rajah and Reach chairman Sam Tan, who is also Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Manpower.

There will also be a live Facebook Q&A session on Jan 4, from 8pm to 9pm, on Reach's Facebook page.

This will be chaired by Mr Liang Eng Hwa, the chairman of the Government Parliamentary Committee (GPC) for Finance and Trade and Industry, and Ms Cheryl Chan, a member of the GPC.

The feedback exercise will last six weeks and close on Jan 12.