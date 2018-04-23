Singaporeans do their part for Earth Day

An umbrella-sharing initiative will seek to encourage Nee Soon South residents to walk when it rains, in a bid to reduce their carbon footprint.

The move was launched by Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Bee Wah during a litter-picking exercise as part of Earth Day activities yesterday.

The initiative was among activities islandwide over the weekend to mark Earth Day, which was observed yesterday.

Other events included pupils planting trees, and hotels encouraging guests to reuse towels and linen as well as rallying staff to carpool.

On Saturday, Keppel Land and Keppel Reit Management, both subsidiaries of Keppel Corporation, held a public screening of A Plastic Ocean at the Singapore Botanic Gardens to raise awareness of climate change. The documentary reveals the consequences of plastic pollution.

At the screening, individuals submitted an online pledge to help combat climate change while some brought their own water bottles.

Carpets made from recycled materials, such as discarded fishing nets, were provided as substitutes for plastic mats for the audience to sit on.

At the event, Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources, said that while Singapore has taken steps to tackle environmental issues, involvement from individuals and organisations is also needed.