Singaporeans help Viet baby with brain condition

An abandoned Vietnamese baby with hydrocephalus is now fighting for his life at the KK Women's & Children's Hospital (KKH).

Hydrocephalus is an abnormal build-up of the cerebrospinal fluid that surrounds the brain.

A crowdfunding campaign on Give Asia to raise money for his operations has been set up by restaurant owner Nguyen Hong Thao, 33.

Seven-month-old Loc Pham Duc Loc was abandoned at Van Buc Temple in the southern coastal province of Ben Tre last July.

The monks took him in and he joined more than 90 orphans living at the temple.

Two months later, a doctor conducting medical checks on the children found that baby Loc had "a problem with his head", Ms Nguyen, who runs Thien Long Vietnamese Restaurant, told The Straits Times.

TREATMENT

The Vietnamese community in Singapore, who learnt of his plight, suggested to Vietnamese monk Thich Le Hieu to bring baby Loc here, Ms Nguyen said.

Baby Loc was brought here on Jan 12, and was admitted to KKH that day.

He has had two operations so far and has another scheduled today, Ms Nguyen said.

They have racked up more than $70,000 for his treatment and hospital fees.

The online campaign has raised about $74,000 as of yesterday, and Ms Nguyen said other kind donors have provided at least $30,000 more, but they are unsure how much more may be needed as more treatment is required.

One of those who came across the online appeal was Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng, who visited baby Loc last Friday.