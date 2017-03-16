Singapore's first 3D printed car returns to Eco-marathon

Singapore's first 3D-printed solar electric car, the Nanyang Venture 8 (NV8), will be at the Shell Eco-marathon Asia again.

Two teams from the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) will take the NV8 and the Nanyang Venture IX (NV9), which has unique tilting capabilities that allow it to take sharp corners easily, to the competition.

Both cars bagged six awards at last year's Eco-marathon but they return with improvements this year.

LEARNING

The NV9 team had to go back to the drawing board over 20 times before perfecting it.

Mr Ong Yun Liang, 25, who worked on the NV9, said: "It was a tedious process, but it was part of the learning."

The NTU teams are gunning for the top positions, and they are also aiming for awards in Technical Innovation, Vehicle Design and Safety.

The professor in charge of the projects, Professor Ng Heong Wah, said: "They came in as newbies, but they learnt fast. I'm proud of them."