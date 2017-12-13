Singapore's first fleet of shared electric cars launches

Each Bluecar has an average range of about 200km.

Commuters now have more options to get around as Singapore's first fleet of shared electric cars hit the roads yesterday.

These 80 shared electric cars are part of a public car-sharing scheme by BlueSG, a subsidiary of French conglomerate Bollore.

Launched by Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan at the Singapore Flyer yesterday, the two-door four-seater hatchbacks, known as Bluecars, can be picked up and parked at charging stations throughout the island.

In a press release, the company said there are already 32 BlueSG charging stations for public use. On average, each station has four charging points.

Of these stations, 25 of them are located in housing estates such as Pasir Ris, Punggol and Woodlands.

Six of them are in the city centre and one is within the industrial and commercial estates of Science Park.

BlueSG added that by the end of the year, there will be 110 Bluecars and 165 charging points across 42 stations.

At the launch, BlueSG managing director Franck Vitte said its planned network of stations will mean that the Bluecars will be accessible, and that 90 per cent of the time, a charging station will be just 300m away.

"It is important that we continue deploying and densify the network of stations so that eventually we are close to everyone," said Mr Vitte.

He added that the company is in talks with its first private land owner, City Developments (CDL), to place charging stations at its properties.

Responding to media queries, a CDL spokesman said BlueSG will be piloted at Republic Plaza, Quayside Isle and Central Mall.

The spokesman added: "In support of Singapore's vision to be a car-lite nation, CDL is honoured to be the first private-sector landlord to partner the BlueSG nationwide electric car-sharing programme.

"This is in line with our steadfast commitment to sustainability and a low-carbon economy."

PLANS

Last week, BlueSG announced the two plans for the hiring prices for its Bluecars.

The first charges a monthly fee of $15 and 33 cents for each minute of use, with a minimum of 15 minutes.

While there is no monthly fee for the other plan, drivers will be charged 50 cents a minute, with a minimum of 15 minutes.

Users can book cars and reserve parking spaces on the BlueSG app, which was launched last week.

According to Miss Marie Bollore, the managing director of the Bollore Group's Blue Solutions, about 2,000 users have signed up to rent Bluecars since registrations opened last week - even though the service went live just yesterday.

Each Bluecar has an average range of about 200km. Users will be notified to return the vehicle to a BlueSG station once the charge level drops below 30 per cent.

The 110 Bluecars by year end are just the start.

BlueSG has said that it wants to expand its fleet to 1,000 electric vehicles and install 2,000 charging points by 2020.

If and when it does so, BlueSG will be the world's second biggest electric car-sharing scheme after the one in Paris, which has more than 4,000 cars.

The Bollore group also plans to deploy other modes of public transport here, such as the Bluetram.

Miss Bollore said this will be a 22-seater tram, and it will be tested at the Nanyang Technological University next year.