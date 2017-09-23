Singapore's rail network needs more engineering talent

More rail engineering talent is needed as Singapore's rail system expands and becomes more complex, said representatives of SMRT's technical advisory panel, following a two-day meeting that ended yesterday.

The nine-member panel - first formed four years ago to beef up SMRT's engineering capabilities - includes those with expertise working on the Hong Kong MTR and London Underground.

Training more rail professionals and bringing up the rail engineering profession within SMRT was one of the matters the panel discussed, said Nanyang Technological University (NTU) physics professor Alfred Huan, who has chaired the panel since its inception.

Professor Kristin Wood, co-director of the SUTD-MIT International Design Centre at the Singapore University of Technology and Design, said the rail operator must continue to grow its in-house engineering expertise, which he noted had grown "very significantly" in recent years.

SMRT Trains currently has more than 400 engineers, an increase of about 96 per cent since 2014.

Prof Wood said: "It is essential for the future of SMRT not to rely on vendor capabilities, but to be able to solve problems as they arise."

National University of Singapore engineering dean Chua Kee Chaing said what is needed are engineers with "deep engineering expertise" in all areas - such as trains, as well as the signalling and power systems - in addition to those with "system-wide knowledge" of all aspects of rail engineering.

"Developing that deep engineering expertise is extremely important as you are dealing with a very complex system," he added, noting that it was a positive step that SMRT had hired "quite a lot of young engineers".