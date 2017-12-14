Singapore's top Google searches feature tech and sports

If Google could tell a story of a nation, it would paint a picture of Singaporeans as techies with a love of sports.

That is what the search engine's newly revealed report of top trending searches in Singapore for 2017 shows.

In its report released yesterday, Google said the top trending search in Singapore this year was for sgpokemap, a real-time map for Singapore for the augmented reality game Pokemon Go. This was followed by searches for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X in second and third place respectively.

The South-east Asian Games dominated trending local news searches, followed by 38 Oxley Road and Formula One.

The top-searched trending movie in Singapore was Wonder Woman, followed by Beauty And The Beast, Justice League and Logan, showing the nation's taste for superhero flicks.

Sporting events were also on the mind of many Singapore users, as Wimbledon topped searches for both trending sporting news and trending international news.

Plenty of time was spent shopping as well, as top trending brands include Lazada Singapore, ezbuy and Zalora.

Google search queries for top e-commerce brands have also grown more than twofold between 2015 and 2017 in South-east Asia.