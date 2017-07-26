SingHealth nurses to get new look - an all-white uniform

Nurses will have a new standardised uniform to help patients recognise them easily.

For decades, nurses wore white and through their toil earned the reputation of being angels without wings.

From next year, SingHealth's 12,000 nurses will be going back to an all-white uniform across its 11 institutions, ditching the present uniforms that come in different colours.

Since 2007, uniforms for SingHealth nurses have been in different hues depending on their rank and institution, and reflecting each institution's corporate identity.

The change was announced in conjunction with SingHealth's annual Nurses' Day celebrations yesterday.

Dr Tracy Carol Ayre, group chief nurse of SingHealth, said: "We received feedback from patients that it can be confusing when they see nurses in different uniforms caring for them, and that they intuitively associate the colour white with the nursing profession."

The nurse's rank on the new uniform will be designated by different coloured strips.

The new uniform will also bear the SingHealth Duke-NUS Academic Medical Centre logo.

"Beyond clinical care, our nurses also actively pursue research, care innovation and provide inter professional training and education," said SingHealth group chief executive officer Professor Ivy Ng.

