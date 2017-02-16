Single families are being helped: MND

In response to Aware's report, the Ministry of National Development (MND) said that as a general rule, housing policies aim to address the needs of Singapore Citizen households, without undermining self-reliance and family support.

The ministry also highlighted some ways it is helping single families.

For instance, divorced or widowed parents with care and control of their children are recognised in housing policy as a family nucleus, similar to a family nucleus with married parents.

Divorced or widowed parents with children below the age of 16 are given priority in build-to-order exercises, to buy 2- or 3-room flats in non-mature estates, through the Assistance Scheme for Second-Timers.

"However, we recognise that our policies may not address every circumstance. Therefore, on a case-by-case basis, we do exercise flexibility to help single parents, including single unwed parents, with their housing needs," an MND spokesman said.