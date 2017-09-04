Single mum recognised for caregiver efforts

Mr Nur Khafi Shamshi with his five-year-old daughter, who has thalassemia major, and his two-year-old son.

Madam Mary Yeo and her four children. Her son Jonathan (third from left) was born with a cleft lip and palate.

Madam Mary Yeo has to juggle being the sole breadwinner and a single mother to four children.

Her eldest, Jonathan, 10, was born with a cleft lip and palate and has gone through four procedures to repair it, with an alveolar bone graft coming up in November.

Madam Yeo, 46, earns money by tutoring pupils in the area thrice a week, and putting together fruit baskets that she sells, making about $10 on each.

She earns a few hundred dollars each month.

She stopped work when her eldest son was born in 2007. The former clinic assistant was separated from her husband in 2012 and has been receiving financial assistance from the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

Said Madam Yeo: "I never gave up because of the children. I hope to bring them up the correct way so they can be good citizens of society."

She was one of five recipients of the Exemplary Caregivers' Award by Club Rainbow, a charity that offers assistance to chronically ill children and their families.

The award ceremony took place on Aug 26 at the Grand Hyatt Singapore. The annual event of Club Rainbow has been held since 2015 to acknowledge the efforts of caregivers.

The recipients also received vouchers sponsored by the club's corporate partners.

Another awardee was Mr Nur Khafi Shamshi, 32, whose five-year-old daughter has to undergo blood transfusions every month for thalassemia major, a blood disorder that leads to severe anaemia.

NOT ENOUGH TIME

The security executive usually works the afternoon shift and reaches home after 11pm, leaving him little time to spend with his daughter.

"I have to work doubly hard so I can work for my daughter's education. I will be disappointed in myself as a father if I cannot provide for my daughter with her special condition," said Mr Khafi, who was also selected from 22 nominees.

Dr Sashikumar Ganapathy, president of Club Rainbow, said: "When our Rainbow children battle with their diseases, their caregivers are no less impacted.

"While our caregivers struggle with their own emotions, they have to stay strong for their children and their unconditional love is a great source of inspiration to others."

The club will be celebrating its 25th anniversary on Oct 15 at the Hotel Fort Canning.