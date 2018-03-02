SingPass Mobile app will make online transactions easier

Singaporeans will soon be able to log on to government services more easily, with the new SingPass Mobile application to be rolled out during the second half of this year. It is one of several updates announced by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) at the Committee of Supply debates yesterday .

Instead of carrying a physical token or waiting for SMS one-time-passwords, users will be able to enter digital platforms with a six-digit passcode or fingerprint.

SingPass Mobile is part of the national digital identity announced last year, and will make transactions that already use Singpass - like those on the Central Provident Fund (CPF) and Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) websites - simpler for Singaporeans.

GovTech is conducting internal trials for the mobile app, and will progressively roll it out for public use in the second half of 2018.

Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister-in-Charge of the Smart Nation initiative, said: "The new SingPass Mobile app will enable citizens to authenticate ourselves more quickly and conveniently."

Besides SingPass, there will be greater use of e-payment for various transactions.

Launched in July last year for peer-to-peer payments, PayNow has over 780,000 sign-ups as of February this year. More than $370 million has been sent through PayNow.

The Government will also start tapping on PayNow for transactions with citizens.

From this month, the Ministry of Education will be using PayNow to disburse Edusave Awards to polytechnic and Institute of Technical Education students.

Eligible members can also start receiving their CPF lump sum withdrawal using PayNow from March 26.

This means they can get the money on the same day, rather than the current turnaround time of five days. PayNow will also be expanded to business-to-business transactions this year, Dr Balakrishnan added.

Apart from payments, families with children aged six and below also stand to benefit from a new app called Moments of Life (Families).

This app consolidates services and information, allowing new parents to register births online, apply for the Baby Bonus, view the child's medical records and search for preschools nearby, all on one platform.

Dr Balakrishnan explained: "The Moments of Life initiative is one example where we are reorganizing government services to provide personalised, customised services at a citizen-centric level."

The pilot app will be rolled out from June, for parents at three public hospitals: KK Women's and Children's Hospital, the Singapore General Hospital and the National University Hospital.