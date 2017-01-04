SingPost offers lower postage rates for Chinese New Year

As part of efforts to encourage the sending of greeting cards during the four major festivals, the Singapore Post is offering lower postage rates for Chinese New Year.

The festive rates will be applicable for stamped and franked greeting cards posted between Saturday and Jan 29, The Straits Times reported.

It will cost 70 cents to send a greeting card weighing up to 40g to anywhere in the world, allowing customers to save as much as 65 per cent on postage. For greeting cards to Malaysia and Brunei, rates will remain unchanged at 50 cents for cards up to 20g, and 70 cents for cards up to 50g.

The festive rates for non-standard size greeting cards sent locally is 30 cents for cards weighing up to 20g and 37 cents for up to 40g, down from 60 cents.

It is the 16th year such a promotion is offered during Chinese New Year, alongside Hari Raya Puasa, Deepavali and Christmas.

Stamps for greeting cards can be bought at all post offices, Self-Automated Machines, postal agents and stamp vendors located islandwide.