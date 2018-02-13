Singtel smartphone users set to get speed boost

Smartphone users here will soon be able to enjoy a mobile speed of 1Gbps. Singtel said yesterday that it has achieved this using Ericsson's quad-band FDD/TDD Carrier Aggregation technology.

This will enable the telco to optimise the usage of its newly acquired 2500 MHz spectrum band. Singtel will progressively roll out this technology at high-traffic locations such as Orchard Road, Raffles Place, Tanjong Pagar and Clarke Quay.

Handsets supporting the 1Gbps speed on the network are expected to be available from the second half of this year.

The telco said Singtel smartphone users will be able to enjoy up to 20 per cent faster mobile broadband speeds on average.

"This feature allows operators to manage spectrum more efficiently and supports customers' smartphones to automatically select the best spectrum band combination available, enabling optimum speeds," said a spokesman.