Singtel upgrades mobile plans with unlimited talktime, data

Singtel is the third telco to offer such plans.

Singtel has become the latest telco to offer mobile plans with unlimited data.

This comes two weeks after M1 and StarHub both launched unlimited data plans to cater to data-heavy users.

In a statement yesterday, Singtel said its Singtel Combo 3, 6 and 12 mobile plans will be upgraded with unlimited talktime and SMS, with prices starting from $68.90 a month.

These plans come with between 3GB and 12GB of data.

For an extra $39.90 a month, those who sign up can also get unlimited local data to surf on their mobile devices under the telco's Data X Infinity scheme.

As a launch special, those who subscribe to Combo 6 and 12 plans - at $95.90 and $239.90 a month respectively - get a free data roaming plan worth up to $35 each month.

Those who also subscribe to the Data X Infinity scheme will be able to share their data with up to three family members through a supplementary plan that costs $10.70 a month for each line.

Each of the three lines will have a unique number and its own SIM card.

Since late 2015, Singtel has offered unlimited mobile data on Sundays for customers under its Singtel Circle benefits programme, which is still available.

This requires users to be subscribed to its mobile plans as well as fibre broadband and pay TV services.

However, its latest mobile plans announced yesterday are not packaged with non-mobile services.

