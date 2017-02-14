Sirens for Total Defence Day

The "Important Message" signal will sound via the islandwide network of Public Warning System sirens today. The minute-long exercise starts at 6.20pm to mark Total Defence Day, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

This marks the time when the British surrendered to the Japanese during World War II on the same date in 1942. It underscores the importance of emergency preparedness and for citizens to defend Singapore. The public are advised not to be alarmed.

Smartphones with the SGSecure app will also sound the signal.