SIT student lands audit job while on attachment
Singapore Institute of Technology students benefit from school's industry-ready focus
She has secured a job even before she graduates next month.
Miss Amanda Teo Ling Xin, 22, will be an audit assistant at accounting firm Ernst & Young.
But it will not her first time working there. Her first stint was a job attachment while studying at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT).
It was part of the school's Integrated Work Study Programme (IWSP).
Under the IWSP, students work from eight months to a year at companies relevant to their course.It is compulsory for all students in SIT or joint-SIT programmes.
SIT will be holding an open house over the weekend with its students, staff and industry partners present.
It was important because now we know what we are in for if we go back to the company (to work).Miss Amanda Teo Ling Xin on her work attachment
Miss Teo told The New Paper she was given the work of a graduate during her eight-month attachment at Ernst and Young.
She said: "It was important because now we know what we are in for if we go back to the company (to work).
"We will know what people want from us and how to improve ourselves."
Miss Teo said that during her time at the company, she worked with major companies here and in China.
The IWSP was one of the reasons Miss Teo enrolled into SIT's bachelor of accountancy course in 2014, becoming part of the course's pioneer batch.
BETTER ACCESS
She said: "I felt that because of the compulsory work attachment, I would get better access to the (business) firms."
Mr Max Loh, Ernst & Young's Asean and Singapore managing partner, told TNP that the IWSP gives students "an opportunity to gain deeper understanding of a professional services career such that they can make informed decisions after they graduate".
Student repays SIT for taking him in when no one else would
Skipping class was his favourite pastime in polytechnic.
When he graduated from Singapore Polytechnic, Mr Tengku Muhammad Khalaf, 27, had a GPA of just 2.7.
Because of his bad grades, no university would take him in.
Mr Tengku told The New Paper: "I felt like a hopeless man."
After working as a delivery driver, he worked as a contractor for Singapore Power from 2012 to 2014.
But he wasn't satisfied.
It was then that a friend told him about a new engineering course at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT).
Because of his interest in construction, he decided to apply.
To his surprise, SIT accepted him.
"I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it, I didn't want to make the same mistakes," Mr Tengku said.
Now, he is studying for a Bachelors of Engineering in Sustainable Infrastructure Engineering (Land) and with a GPA of 4.6 out of 5 in his final year.
Mr Tengku is on his way to graduating with honours, a far cry from his poly days.
He said his lecturers played an important part in his superb grades.
For example, he said that they would give the students study tips and would also conduct extra classes for students who needed help.
"The lecturers here really root for us. They engaged me and made me want to study," he said.
One of his lecturers, Dr Victor Wang, 33, an assistant professor who teaches Mechanical Engineering, told TNP that at SIT, students are the primary focus.
"We don't just want them to just get paper qualifications, but also to be industry ready," said Dr Wang.- JOSEPH LEE
About SIT Open House
WHAT
SIT Open House 2017
WHEN
Saturday and Sunday
TIME
10am to 6pm
VENUE
Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre