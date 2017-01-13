SIT student lands audit job while on attachment

Miss Amanda Teo Ling Xin (above) will be an audit assistant at Ernst & Young.

She has secured a job even before she graduates next month.

Miss Amanda Teo Ling Xin, 22, will be an audit assistant at accounting firm Ernst & Young.

But it will not her first time working there. Her first stint was a job attachment while studying at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT).

It was part of the school's Integrated Work Study Programme (IWSP).

Under the IWSP, students work from eight months to a year at companies relevant to their course.It is compulsory for all students in SIT or joint-SIT programmes.

SIT will be holding an open house over the weekend with its students, staff and industry partners present.

It was important because now we know what we are in for if we go back to the company (to work). Miss Amanda Teo Ling Xin on her work attachment

Miss Teo told The New Paper she was given the work of a graduate during her eight-month attachment at Ernst and Young.

She said: "It was important because now we know what we are in for if we go back to the company (to work).

"We will know what people want from us and how to improve ourselves."

Miss Teo said that during her time at the company, she worked with major companies here and in China.

The IWSP was one of the reasons Miss Teo enrolled into SIT's bachelor of accountancy course in 2014, becoming part of the course's pioneer batch.

BETTER ACCESS

She said: "I felt that because of the compulsory work attachment, I would get better access to the (business) firms."

Mr Max Loh, Ernst & Young's Asean and Singapore managing partner, told TNP that the IWSP gives students "an opportunity to gain deeper understanding of a professional services career such that they can make informed decisions after they graduate".