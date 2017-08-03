Six arrested, 2.1kg of drugs seized

In an operation conducted on Tuesday, CNB officers seized drugs - heroin, 'Ice' and Erimin-5 - worth $150,000. PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) seized drugs worth $150,000 in an operation on Tuesday.

Officers seized around 2.1kg of heroin, 'Ice' and Erimin-5.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers tailed two Singaporean men, aged 42 and 35, to a carpark in Changi.

The younger man met two Malaysian men, aged 23 and 27, at a nearby coffee shop and they were arrested soon after.

CNB officers recovered about 1.36kg of heroin from a bag carried by the Singaporean and $2,400 from the Malaysians.

The 42-year-old Singaporean and a 61-year-old Singaporean man were arrested in the 35-year-old's hideout along Changi Road.

About 280g of heroin and 16g of 'Ice' were recovered from the unit. Another 450g of heroin was recovered from a car driven by one of the men.

CNB also arrested a 42-year-old Singaporean woman in Woodlands Crescent.Investigations are ongoing.

The Misuse of Drugs Act provides for the death penalty if the amount of heroin trafficked exceeds 15g.