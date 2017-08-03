Singapore

Six arrested, 2.1kg of drugs seized

Six arrested, 2.1kg of drugs seized
In an operation conducted on Tuesday, CNB officers seized drugs - heroin, 'Ice' and Erimin-5 - worth $150,000. PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU
Smita Tiwary
Aug 03, 2017 06:00 am

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) seized drugs worth $150,000 in an operation on Tuesday.

Officers seized around 2.1kg of heroin, 'Ice' and Erimin-5.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers tailed two Singaporean men, aged 42 and 35, to a carpark in Changi.

The younger man met two Malaysian men, aged 23 and 27, at a nearby coffee shop and they were arrested soon after.

CNB officers recovered about 1.36kg of heroin from a bag carried by the Singaporean and $2,400 from the Malaysians.

The 42-year-old Singaporean and a 61-year-old Singaporean man were arrested in the 35-year-old's hideout along Changi Road.

File photo of bags containing the drug methamphetamine, also known as Ice.
Singapore

8 arrested, half a kilo of Ice seized in CNB operations

About 280g of heroin and 16g of 'Ice' were recovered from the unit. Another 450g of heroin was recovered from a car driven by one of the men.

CNB also arrested a 42-year-old Singaporean woman in Woodlands Crescent.Investigations are ongoing.

The Misuse of Drugs Act provides for the death penalty if the amount of heroin trafficked exceeds 15g.

Central Narcotics BureaudrugsAddiction

Smita Tiwary

Read articles by Smita Tiwary