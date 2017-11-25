Six choices of herbal and peppermint refreshment

Mix 13 essential herbs, add peppermint harvested from a Swiss moraine and the result is a refreshing, lasting and flavourful pick-me-up for everyone.

That is the magic of Ricola Glacier Mint Fresh Pearls, which perfectly balancepeppermint with a hint of menthol.

The Fresh Pearls are made from real fruit concentrate that is blended with Ricola's secret mix of herbs.

One touch on the tongue is all it takes for the Glacier Mint to release its refreshing and aromatic minty notes.

The Fresh Pearls now come in six flavours and have a new look and recipe, but they still offer the strong breath refreshment and chewy texture that made them a favourite among the young and young at heart.

Check out Ricola Glacier Mint Fresh Pearls and let its refreshing minty aroma perk you up for the rest of the day.