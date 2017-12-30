Six e-scooter suppliers found selling unlicensed chargers

Six electric scooter suppliers here were found to be selling unregistered charging adaptors, which experts say can pose fire risks.

Spring Singapore named the suppliers in a statement yesterday, following a two-month market surveillance. They are: CarbonRevo, Emarco Enterprise, Escoot.sg, Falcon PEV, Minimotors - Maxtech Plus and Skateline SkateSchool.

Spring said it has seized 175 unregistered charging adaptors. It found two common types of adaptors - those packaged with e-scooters, and fast-charging adaptors that reduce the charging time of e-scooter batteries.

"These unregistered charging adaptors were not tested for the required safety standards that addresses common electrical hazards, which may cause electrocution and short circuit resulting in a fire," said Spring in the joint statement with the Land Transport Authority and Consumers Association of Singapore (Case).

Last month, e-scooters caught fire in Pasir Ris and Yishun. In Yishun, a man was hospitalised in the intensive care unit with second-degree burns.

Singapore Civil Defence Force figures showed there were 31 fires involving personal mobility devices (PMDs) from January to September, compared to 19 cases over the same period last year.

There are three ways in which unregistered charging adaptors can cause fires, said Singapore Institute of Technology engineering professor Tseng King Jet.

First, they may overheat during charging and catch fire because of inferior components or bad design.

SHORT CIRCUITS

Second, short circuits may occur inside or along the charging cable.

Third, the adaptor might apply an excessive charging current to the batteries, causing them to overheat and burn.

"Unregistered charging adaptors may also pose the danger of electrocution to users," said Prof Tseng.

Spring also found some suppliers providing modification services for e-scooters, including changing the battery capacity or the speed.

The agency warned that modifying an e-scooter's electrical components could be risky as they could affect the overall circuitry of the device and lead to short circuiting.

Spring said charging adaptors must be tested and certified to meet safety standards, registered with Spring and have a safety mark, before being sold.

It said all PMD suppliers must only sell approved charging adaptors with the safety mark.

It said users who have purchased PMD charging adaptors without the safety mark should immediately stop using them and contact their suppliers for help.

People who want to take action against suppliers who sold them unregistered charging adaptors can approach Case at 6100-0315 or www.case.org.sg/contactus.aspx

To report cases of suppliers selling unregistered charging adaptors, the public can alert Spring at safety@spring.gov.sg

Anyone convicted of selling unregistered controlled goods may face a fine of up to $10,000, or a jail term of up to two years, or both.