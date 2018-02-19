Six Secondary 3 students counselled after video of fight goes viral

A group of students from Westwood Secondary School were filmed punching, kicking and throwing chairs at a classmate in a video that has gone viral.

Principal Abdul Harris Sumardi said yesterday that he was aware of the incident, which happened on Feb 9.

The six Secondary 3 students, including the victim, have been counselled, he said, adding that the school has also taken "appropriate disciplinary measures".

He added: "We are also working with their parents to help the students learn from the incident."

The video was posted on Facebook page Fabrications About Singapore last Thursday. As of yesterday, the video has received more than 3,580 shares and 700 comments. Many netizens expressed shock and anger at the students' behaviour.

