Six Singaporeans among 14 arrested in regional drug syndicate bust

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and its Malaysian counterpart have busted a regional drug ring, arresting 14 suspects, including six Singaporeans.

In a statement yesterday, CNB said joint investigations with the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) of the Royal Malaysian Police began last month.

The syndicate was believed to be supplying drugs in Malaysia and elsewhere in the region.

On Friday, NCID received intelligence that the syndicate was planning a drug run and mounted an operation.

Officers seized about 12.8kg of Ice, 955g of ketamine, 4,333 Ecstasy tablets, 200 Erimin-5 tablets, cash amounting to $8,000 and RM5,000 (S$1,680), as well as five cars.

Seven Malaysians, six Singaporeans and one Thai national were arrested.

The six Singaporeans, including one woman, were aged between 30 and 65.

CNB director Ng Ser Song congratulated NCID director Mohmad Salleh and NCID officers on their success in neutralising the drug trafficking syndicate.- NG HUIWEN