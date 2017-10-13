SLA working on app to help start-ups

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) is working on a platform called GeoWorks, which aims to bring together companies and users that tap location-based data.

This was announced yesterday by Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam at the OneMap Ideaworks awards ceremony, which was held at the HDB Hub in Toa Payoh.

Said Mr Shanmugam: "The aim (of GeoWorks) is to help local start-ups with a geospatial focus, to bring them together with their potential partners to help them grow."

Geospatial technology involves the organisation of large amounts of locational data from different domains for the creation of services and decision-making.

Mr Shanmugam said it is going to be one of the most important technologies to underpin Smart Nation initiatives.

LAUNCH

There are plans to launch GeoWorks early next year.

The minister presented awards to the winners of the OneMap Ideaworks challenge. It kicked off in July in conjunction with the unveiling of a mobile app version of SLA's integrated map system OneMap, which makes location-based information and services available to the public for free.

Twenty-two teams took part in the competition - 12 in the school category and 10 in the open category.