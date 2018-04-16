SMRT cabby arrested for fatal Boon Keng Road accident

A 45-year-old SMRT taxi driver was arrested after a fatal accident in Boon Keng Road on Saturday night.

The police, who were alerted at about 9.30pm, said that he was arrested for causing death by a negligent act.

The victim, a 53-year-old man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The Straits Times understands that the driver was turning into Boon Keng Road - in the direction of Towner Road - when he hit the man, who was crossing the road at a traffic junction.

Photos sent to citizen journalism website Stomp show a blue tent at the side of the road, with several police officers at the scene. An SMRT taxi was parked along the road.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, SMRT vice-president of corporate communications Margaret Teo confirmed that the accident involved one of its taxi drivers.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the accident and are reaching out to the family of the victim to provide assistance as best we can during this difficult period," she said. "We are also extending our full cooperation to the police in their investigations into the accident."

Police investigations are ongoing. - NG HUIWEN