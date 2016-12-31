SMRT staf go full steam ahead to help you

(From left) Mr Steven Ooi, Mr Albert Ng, Ms Joy Raj, Madam Thevaki P and Ms Rozada Jamari are loved by passengers.

A friendship was forged between him and a passenger whom he first considered "challenging but fulfilling".

Mr Steven Ooi, 62, was called to attend to a man who was feeling unwell on the platform two years ago.

The man, who has Parkinson's disease, was agitated when he first met Mr Ooi.

"I had to learn to calm him down and after meeting him a few times, our station staff became friends with him," said the SMRT senior station manager, who works at Tanah Merah MRT Station.

"Whenever he needs to take medicine or requires massages, he will always ask for me or my colleagues."

Mr Ooi, who has worked at SMRT for 29 years, is one of the customer service gems who have received numerous service excellence awards for going the extra mile for passengers.

Mr Alvin Tan, deputy director for human resources business partner, SMRT Corporation said: "In SMRT trains, some 30 per cent of our staff serving in the frontline are above the age of 50.

"Many are long-serving staff with years of experience and are passionate about serving the commuting public. They are also good role models for our younger staff ."

Assistant station manager, Ms Joy Raj, 54, described her job as a fulfilling one.

"We get to meet people from all walks of life. It's a learning journey for me every day," said Ms Raj, who started out as a railway assistant 28 years ago.

The most challenging moments, she said, are during train disruptions.

"Passengers will hurl vulgarities and that makes me feel very sad and pressured," said Ms Raj, who is stationed at Yishun.

"But we always seek to put ourselves in their shoes to understand their frustrations."

The assistant station manager's daily routine includes inspecting the station, answering queries, managing train faults, machines and other miscellaneous matters, but these don't tire Madam Thevaki P.Stationed at Chinese Gardens MRT Station, the 63-year-old said: "I love going to work because I get to meet new people and learn new things, such as using a computer."

Madam Thevaki has worked for SMRT for 30 years.

LOST BOY

Her most memorable incident this year happened about six months ago when she helped a lost boy find his parents.

"I was doing my routine inspection when I met a crying boy who had lost his parents while they were changing trains at Jurong East MRT Station," said Madam Thevaki.

She managed to call the boy's father and they were reunited.

She said: "As a parent, I was extremely happy to see them reunited."

Station manager Albert Ng, 61, joined SMRT eight years ago and his jovial character has won the hearts of many.

"I remember the names of my passengers easily, and after meeting a few times, we will start to chat," said Mr Ng, who is at Braddell MRT Station.

"The job may be demanding but it is also extremely satisfying."

Any tips for his younger colleagues?

"They must love helping passengers and the passengers must leave the station happily.

"Even if they can't help, they should show their sincerity in wanting to solve their problems."