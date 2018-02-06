SMRT updates app to give more accurate train timings

Transport operator SMRT has updated its app and made improvements at its stations to better serve commuters.

The SMRTConnect app now provides bus services run by all operators and not just SMRT, the company said yesterday.

There are plans to provide electronic travel slips through the app later this year.The slips can be used as proof of travel during train breakdowns.

Commuters can also get better real-time display of train arrival times. The app is linked to the improved train signalling system to provide more accurate timings, and it even provides a gauge of how crowded trains are on the North-South, East-West and Circle lines.

Also, four-sided information panels showing are being tried out at Tanjong Pagar, Somerset and Bugis MRT stations.

"...The biggest bugbear of our commuters is that they do not receive accurate journey information about arrival and waiting times, especially when there is a delay," said SMRT chief executive Desmond Kuek.

"We understand the frustration of our commuters and will fix this."- LIM MIN ZHANG