SMU, PayPal to offer fintech scholarship

The Singapore Management University (SMU) and online payments firm PayPal have launched the first-ever financial technology (fintech) scholarship for undergraduates.

The scholarship, the first of its kind in the Asia Pacific, is funded by PayPal. It will award a student about $30,000 to help pay university tuition fees.

It will support students from SMU's School of Information Systems specialising in areas such as fintech, cybersecurity or business analytics, and guarantee a 10-week internship with PayPal.

Two students will be awarded the scholarship each year, over three years.

REAL-WORLD PROBLEMS

Associate Professor Venky Shankararaman, who is the associate dean (education) of the school, told The New Paper that they are working with PayPal as the firm is a leading payments company that will provide a platform during the internship for students to apply what they have learnt and solve real-world problems.

PayPal Singapore's development centre general manager Anupam Pahuja said he hopes the scholarship will nurture greater innovation in Singapore. "That they are able to come work with PayPal will expose them to the world of fintech," he said.

The first batch of fintech scholars are in the process of being chosen. ­- RONALD LOH