More security for large-scale events

Security at large-scale events, such as music concerts, will be boosted with the passing of a new Public Order Act.

The changes come as terrorists increasingly target public events.

Organisers must notify the police of large-scale public events at least 28 days before they are held and put in place stringent security measures the police deem necessary.

Tighter rules for entertainment outlets

Public entertainment outlets will soon be more tightly regulated, following proposed changes to the law tabled yesterday.

The authorities will take a lighter-touch approach for the vast majority of licensees who are law-abiding, the Home Affairs and Communications and Information ministries said in a joint statement.

But errant entertainment venues will be more harshly dealt with under the Public Entertainments and Meetings (Amendment) Bill.

Sungei Road vendors keen on new stalls

Five of the 11 original permit-holders at the Sungei Road flea market have indicated interest in operating stalls at Golden Mile Food Centre and Chinatown Market, said Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli.

Vendors will have their rents waived for the first year and receive a 50 per cent rebate off their subsidised rent for the second year, he said.

SkillsFuture Credit review

As part of a review of the SkillsFuture Credit scheme, the Government is examining how well utilised the scheme is.

It is also looking at the types of training Singaporeans are using the existing $500 credit for, their training participation rate and the Government's fiscal position, said Parliamentary Secretary for Education Low Yen Ling.

Supporting women