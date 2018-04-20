Sneeze allegedly leads to Toa Payoh accident

The scene at Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, where a car crashed into a divider yesterday, dislodging a lamp post.

A retiree escaped unhurt when he lost control of his car after a sneeze yesterday.

His Subaru Impreza hit a road divider and knocked down a lamp post, strewing debris on Toa Payoh Lorong 1.

Mr Abdul Rahman Hassan, 66, told The New Paper: "I was on my way to pick up my granddaughter from childcare near Serangoon when I sneezed.

"I then realised I had hit the divider and the lamp post. Thankfully I am all right, and no one else was involved."

The police, alerted at about 12.30pm, said no injuries were reported. They are investigating.

Mr Abdul Rahman's car, which he has been driving for nine years, was badly damaged. The right front wheel was dislodged in the impact.

"Luckily, I'm going to scrap it soon," Mr Abdul Rahman said.

Sales executive Muhammad Hafiz Khamzah, 21, was driving past when he heard the crash and saw the damaged car.

Worried about those in the car, he parked nearby so he could check if anyone needed help.

"Thankfully he is all right. I feared the worst when I heard the loud sound," said Mr Muhammad Hafiz. - HARIZ BAHARUDIN