HIGHER STANDARDS FOR TRAIN RELIABILITY

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan has set a new reliability target for the island's rail network:

By this year, trains should travel an average of 300,000km before a major disruption.

And for next year, it will be 400,000km.

If this year's target is achieved, it will be a 72 per cent improvement over last year's results - an average of 174,000km before encountering delays of more than five minutes.

OVERHAUL, UPGRADE FOR BUKIT PANJANG LRT

Plans to fix the problematic Bukit Panjang LRT system have been set in motion, but commuters are likely to have to wait a few more years for a new and more reliable ride.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it would be sourcing for new trains, power rail, signalling system and various other critical components.

EXPAND TRIAL OF HYBRID AND ELECTRIC BUSES

Bus commuters can expect to have a greener ride in future, as the Government is looking to add more hybrid and electric models to the public bus fleet.

LTA will be calling tenders to buy 50 hybrid buses and 60 electric buses this year, Second Minister for Transport Ng Chee Meng said.

This will allow LTA to expand its trial of such green vehicles which, while environmentally-friendly, are more costly and may not be suitable for the island's tropical climate, he said.

MORE JOBS IN TRANSPORT SECTOR

About 13,000 new jobs will be created in the air and sea transport sectors by 2025, as Singapore continues to expand airport and port operations, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Josephine Teo.