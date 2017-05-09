More dental attendances

Dental attendances at polyclinics went up from 149,000 in 2013 to 179,000 last year. There were also more than 500,000 subsidised attendances at the 700 dental clinics under the Community Health Assist Scheme.

The Health Ministry will be building more dental facilities in new polyclinics and expanding facilities in existing polyclinics.

Getting food outlets to adopt digital technologies

One in five food and beverage (F&B) outlets, or about 1,400 establishments, has adopted digital solutions to improve productivity. The target is for half of all F&B outlets to adopt digital solutions by 2020.

The take-up rate has been slow due to habit, cost of adoption and lack of inter-operability, said Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Sim Ann, adding that there are initiatives to address these challenges.

132 food outlets suspended after hygiene lapses

The National Environment Agency (NEA) conducted 148,000 inspections of food premises last year and took enforcement action against 3,200 of them. Common infringements included failing to register food handlers, selling unclean food and failing to keep premises clean.

Of these, 132 food outlets' licences were suspended, compared with 137 suspensions in 2015.

Most breaches of public entertainment licences minor

There were over 600 breaches of public entertainment licences last year, but 90 per cent of these were minor. Major breaches included overcrowding. Minor offences included failing to maintain a proper record of all employees.

The Public Entertainments and Meetings (Amendment) Bill was passed yesterday, with public entertainment outlets such as nightclubs set to have tighter regulations to prevent "unsuitable persons or businesses" from operating them. Errant establishments will face tougher penalties.