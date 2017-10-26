'So unexpected I couldn't even panic': Wild boar victim

The 44-year-old man attacked by a wild boar in Bukit Gombak last Thursday is set to be discharged from hospital tomorrow after doctors have ensured that his wounds are not at risk of being infected.

Mr Michael Jin suffered cuts and lacerations on both legs.

His condition has been stable after undergoing leg surgery on Monday and he is grateful for the public's help during the incident, he told The Straits Times yesterday.

The attack happened at the walkway outside Glendale Park Condominium at Hillview Avenue.

Mr Jin, who works as a patent lawyer, had just returned from a work trip in Germany.

His wife, 42-year-old housewife Salina Wang, said he was on his way home after taking his five-year-old daughter to kindergarten when he saw the boar charging towards him.

Said Mr Jin: "It was so unexpected that I couldn't even panic. I ran a few metres before it knocked me down and bit my leg."

A passer-by used a stick to chase the animal away and another man stopped his car to help bandage his wounds.

"I was so grateful that people were so helpful," Mr Jin said.

Ms Wang heard the news from a neighbour and rushed to the scene, according to a Lianhe Zaobao report yesterday.

"My husband took my hand and told me: 'Don't worry, it has already happened.' He gave me power to stay calm that day," she told The Straits Times.

When the animal tried to escape, it was hit by a passing bus and died.

Mr Jin was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. His daughter and 12-year-old son kept him company on his first day in the hospital.

Chua Chu Kang GRC MP Low Yen Ling visited Mr Jin on Tuesday. Ms Wang said she was grateful to Ms Low for checking in on the couple daily since the incident and for calming her down when her husband was admitted.

On Monday, the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore said that closed-circuit television cameras have been installed temporarily at a forested area behind HillV2 shopping mall and close to Hillview Rise to monitor the wild boar situation.