Social schemes through the years
2012
Fair and inclusive society
More opportunities for lower- and middle-income Singaporeans, and stronger help for families in tough times.
- GST Voucherscheme, a permanent scheme to help lower-income Singaporeans
- Development Support Programme to support children with mild speech, language and learning delays
2013
More inclusive society
Issues of income inequality and retirees affected by rising costs are addressed by promoting social mobility; creating better jobs and incomes, and a fair and progressive fiscal system; and community partnership.
- Early Childhood Development Agency to drive improvements across the pre-school sector
- lSocial Service Offices rolled out in HDB towns to make help accessible to the needy
2014
Fair and equitable society
A focus on levelling up society and mitigating inequalities by building on initiatives.
- Pioneer Generation Package to honour generation that built country
- MediShield Life to provide better protection for life
- Progressive Wage Model, introduced in the cleaning sector, to ensure significant pay upgrades
2015
Increasing social security
Need to continue building a fair and inclusive society.
- Silver Support Scheme to supplement incomes of some retired seniors
- Raised Central Provident Fund salary ceiling and higher contribution rates for older workers
2016
Building caring and resilient society
Need to forge deeper partnership among individuals, community and Government, catalyse ground-up initiatives to build caring and cohesive neighbourhoods and pilot new ways to reach out to seniors.
- KidSTART to help vulnerable children get age-appropriate learning and support
- Our Singapore Fund to support projects that build care and resilience, nurture can-do spirit and promote unity and sense of being Singaporean