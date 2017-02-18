Social schemes through the years

2012

Fair and inclusive society

More opportunities for lower- and middle-income Singaporeans, and stronger help for families in tough times.

GST Voucherscheme, a permanent scheme to help lower-income Singaporeans

Development Support Programme to support children with mild speech, language and learning delays

2013

More inclusive society

Issues of income inequality and retirees affected by rising costs are addressed by promoting social mobility; creating better jobs and incomes, and a fair and progressive fiscal system; and community partnership.

Early Childhood Development Agency to drive improvements across the pre-school sector

lSocial Service Offices rolled out in HDB towns to make help accessible to the needy

2014

Fair and equitable society

A focus on levelling up society and mitigating inequalities by building on initiatives.

Pioneer Generation Package to honour generation that built country

MediShield Life to provide better protection for life

Progressive Wage Model, introduced in the cleaning sector, to ensure significant pay upgrades

2015

Increasing social security

Need to continue building a fair and inclusive society.

Silver Support Scheme to supplement incomes of some retired seniors

Raised Central Provident Fund salary ceiling and higher contribution rates for older workers

2016

Building caring and resilient society

Need to forge deeper partnership among individuals, community and Government, catalyse ground-up initiatives to build caring and cohesive neighbourhoods and pilot new ways to reach out to seniors.