Some bus services to be diverted for Countdown 2018

Several bus services will be diverted from tomorrow evening till early on Jan 1 because of road closures for New Year countdown celebrations around Singapore, said transport operators SMRT and SBS Transit.

Seven SMRT bus services - 75, 167, 171, 700A, 857, 960 and 961 - will skip some bus stops in Bayfront Avenue, Collyer Quay, Connaught Drive, Parliament Place, Raffles Avenue and Temasek Avenue for the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2018, SMRT said yesterday.

NightRider bus services NR1, NR2, NR5, NR6, NR7 and NR8 will also have their routes diverted.

SMRT said that commuters can contact their customer hotline on 1800-336-8900 for more information. They can also visit www.smrt.com.sg.

On Tuesday, SBS Transit announced that 24 bus services will be affected.

Three of them - 99, 240 and 246 - will be diverted from 6pm tomorrow to 1am on Monday for the countdown event in Boon Lay.

The bus services will skip bus stops along Boon Lay Drive, Boon Lay Place and Corporation Road.

In addition, 15 bus services in the Marina Bay area - 10, 56, 57, 70M, 100, 111, 130, 131, 133, 162M, 195, 196, 400, 402, and 502 - will be diverted from their regular routes for the Marina Bay Countdown event.

These services will not call at affected bus stops along Bayfront Avenue, Collyer Quay, Connaught Drive, Marina Boulevard, Parliament Place, Raffles Avenue and Temasek Avenue.

The diversion will start in phases from 4pm tomorrow.

The remaining six, which are Nite Owl services, will be diverted from midnight to 2am on New Year's day.

The services will skip the first three bus stops along Raffles Avenue and begin service along North Bridge Road, at the bus stop in front of the City Hall MRT station.

Nite Owl services will ply their regular routes from 2am to 4am after the affected roads are opened, SBS Transit said.