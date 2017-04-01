Some East-West Line stations to close early

Several MRT stations on the East-West Line will close at 11pm on four Fridays from the middle of this month for maintenance, transport operator SMRT said yesterday.

"The early closure of these stations will facilitate track maintenance and renewal work at railway junctions," said SMRT.

The stations affected are from Lakeside to Joo Koon on April 14 and 21, and from Tanah Merah to Changi Airport on April 28 and May 5.

There will be no service in both directions at these stations from 11pm on these days.

This will give engineering staff time to replace rails worn out by wear and tear at railway junctions.

"More time is needed as the replacement of the rails at railway junctions, where crossing, switch and running rails are located, is a complex process," SMRT said.