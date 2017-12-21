Some fans struggle with Jonghyun’s death

In the wake of K-pop boyband Shinee's lead singer Kim Jong Hyun's suicide, many fans have taken to social media to share their grief.

Some have even allegedly harmed themselves.

In Thailand, The Nation reported there was an unconfirmed report of a suicide as members of the star's fan club grieved for their beloved Jonghyun, as he was better known as, leading to doctors there warning about possible copycat suicides by fans.

Such acts are not unprecedented.

When former K-Pop boyband EXO's member Luhan revealed his relationship with Chinese actress Guan Xiaotong earlier this year, some heartbroken netizens took to Chinese microblogging site Weibo to tag the couple alongside photos of their own slashed wrists.

Ms Evonne Lek, systemic psychotherapist at Reconnect Child and Family Therapy, said she has received enquiries from a young fan who was affected by Jonghyun's death.

Psychologist Daniel Koh from Insights Mind Centre added: "Those who self-harm in situations like these are usually those who don't feel understood and cannot release their emotional pain, so they vent in a physical manner.

"So when we speak to them, we must treat this as a real thing instead of dismissing or mocking their grief."

Dr Elizabeth Nair, principal psychologist at Work and Health Psychologists, agreed: "It's akin to losing a loved one because when they are so invested in someone, this is a real relationship for them."

Ms Lek added: "If any fan feels hopeless, helpless, keeps crying for an extended period of time and wants to hurt themselves to 'join' their idol, they should seek professional help." - JAN LEE