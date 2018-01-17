Somerset Road partly closed due to water pipe leak

PUB said three of the four lanes on Somerset Road were closed for repairs.

A water pipe leak led to Somerset Road being partially closed early yesterday.

National water agency PUB said it received a report about the leak at about 12.40am.

It sent service crew and contractors to the location at 111 Somerset Road, in front of an open Urban Redevelopment Authority carpark.

In a Facebook post at 6.41am, PUB said three of the road's four lanes were closed for repairs. Another post at 7.59am said the leak had been isolated, and only one of the lanes remained shut.

Temporary supply connections to nearby buildings were set up to ensure that water supply to them was not affected, said PUB. Repairs were expected to be completed and the remaining lane opened by early this morning.

Police officers were seen directing traffic along the road at about 2am yesterday. Parts of the road seemed to have sunk and water was streaming along one side.

Mr Terance Domnic, 56, a security supervisor at The Red Box nearby, told The Straits Times at about 10am yesterday that water supply to the building was cut from about 4am.

He said the PUB was linking pipes in the building to a fire hydrant so water could be supplied while repairs were being done.

PUB is investigating the cause of the leak. Members of the public can report pipe leaks to PUB's 24-hour call centre on 1800-2255-782. - FABIAN KOH