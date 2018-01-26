Son jailed for running red light and causing mother’s death

A motorcyclist caused the death of his mother, who was riding pillion, when he ran a red light at a cross-junction and rammed into a car.

Muzakkir Karim Mustaffa Kamal, 25, was yesterday jailed for three weeks and banned from driving all vehicles for four years.

He pleaded guilty to negligently causing the death of Madam Suraiya Abu Bakar, 47, by not following the traffic lights at the cross-junction of Tampines Street 34.

The court heard that Karim was on Tampines Avenue 7 on Jan 22 last year when he ran the red light and hit Mr Lee Wenbin's car, which was making an authorised U-turn from the opposite direction - Tampines Avenue 7 towards Loyang Avenue.

Madam Suraiya was pronounced brain dead on Feb 2. Karim suffered a left wrist fracture.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jane Lim sought a high fine of $8,000 and a driving ban of five years.

Pleading for a minimum sentence, Karim said the accident took place on the eve of his mother's birthday.