Source of stench still unknown, but Bali volcanic action and haze ruled out

Investigations have yet to uncover the cause of the caustic chemical stench that cloaked parts of Singapore on Monday, but experts have so far ruled out volcanic action in Bali and the haze.

Air pollutants tracked by the authorities were also normal, following checks by officers from the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Singapore Civil Defence Force on Monday.

NEA, which has been monitoring air quality including volatile organic compounds (VOCs), said last night that air quality and VOC levels continue to remain within safety limits.

Some residents suggested the smell was from the town of Pasir Gudang in Johor, where a large zone is dedicated to heavy industries, and where fumes and pollutants have strayed to Singapore in past incidents. But when contacted yesterday, people working there said there was nothing out of the ordinary on Monday afternoon.

And NEA said "checks conducted at industrial plants in the north-eastern parts of Singapore showed that they were operating normally".

Meanwhile, experts have ruled out volcanic action in Bali and the haze.

Said Associate Professor Koh Tieh Yong of the Singapore University of Social Sciences: "The winds from Bali were not coming here yesterday. Bali is over 1,500km away. For a stench to travel so far and still smell so strong is highly unlikely." - THE STRAITS TIMES

