SP grads give back through drama and social work

Miss Jasmine Chew, 20, was so keen on pursuing a diploma in applied drama and psychology (DADP) in Singapore Polytechnic that she kept her application a secret from her parents.

"My parents were against me going into DADP because they wanted me to go to a business course. But my love for people and volunteering convinced me to apply for this course," she told The New Paper.

Last Friday, Miss Chew graduated with 40 others from her course, which integrates the tools of drama with an understanding of psychology.

Final-year students run applied drama programmes as part of their final-year project. They must also complete internships with welfare organisations.

Miss Chew landed a job as a full-time social worker with Beyond Social Services, where she interned at. She is "absolutely in love" with the work.

There was a lot of tension between her and her parents, but the relationship has improved.

"Things got better when they saw that I was passionate and determined," she said.

Her coursemate Jason Tan, 19, had a bittersweet journey to getting his diploma. After his first semester, his father died of colon cancer. Mr Tan was devastated but inspired by his father to do better.

"My father was a forklift driver and the sole breadwinner. He was family-oriented, and he would always try his best to provide for the family," he said.

"His death... motivated me to source for opportunities beyond the classroom to engage with people in the community to make my time in DADP more fulfilling."

Mr Tan plans to go into social work full time.

"I had always wondered how I could benefit others using my love for drama," he said.

"Now I have found a space where I enjoy doing what I love while giving back."