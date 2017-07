E-mail this article

WHAT: SPD Ability Walk 2017

WHEN: Sunday, Aug 27. Flag-off at 8amWHERE: Chinese Garden

EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION (closes July 31)

Individual: $35Child (5 to 12): $15

Buddy (two people): $66

Group: (10 or more): $25 each

Register at spdabilitywalk.spd.org.sg

Online donations at www.giving.sg/spd/spd_ability_walk_2017