Special delivery for Hot Devil Drumlets superfan

Mr Farhan Adam Borst received a special delivery of 60 Hot Devil Drumlets, two days before the relaunch island-wide. In a bid to bring back spicy drumlets, he had tweeted for about a year at KFC and the fast-food chain company responded just last week.

One year's worth of tweets to KFC has paid off in a big way for Hot Devil Drumlets superfan Farhan Adam Borst.

The last time the popular spicy chicken drumlets were available in Singapore was in 2014, before they went on hiatus.

Mr Farhan, who works in the IT support industry, started tweeting the fast food chain's Twitter page since last February whenever he saw KFC promoting other food items.

He would request them to bring back his favourite dish while expressing his intense cravings in sassy, lighthearted and even "hangry" ways.

His persistence even caught the attention of several international media outlets such as Mashable, Perez Hilton's blog and British news site Metro, who all reported on his Twitter quest.

On Wednesday (July 5) evening, the 30-year-old's dream came true.

KFC delivered 60 pieces of Hot Devil Drumlets to Mr Farhan at his home, after the company finally responded to his tweets last week.

The dish's two most popular flavours - Flaming Chilli and Spicy Lime - will be relaunched on Friday until Aug 22, or while stocks last.

Which means Mr Farhan was the first in Singapore to be offered first bite two days before anyone else.

The father of two told The New Paper: "I initially thought (KFC's response) was a prank because my close friends know I'm a huge fan of fried chicken. But when I realised the account was verified, I was so excited knowing (the drumlets are) finally back after three years."

Mr Farhan Adam Borst was the only one to be offered the first bite of Hot Devil Drumlets, two days before the relaunch island-wide. TNP PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Previously, when the Hot Devil Drumlets were available for a limited period before 2014, Mr Farhan - who has loved the dish for over 15 years - used to have them at least three times a week.

He said: "I first started tweeting because I missed the drumlets. But after awhile, I did it for fun, just to troll them. I wasn't expecting anything as I had no intention of getting a response. But I guess deep down, I had hoped (the drumlets) would actually come back."

Of his tweets being picked up by the media, he said: "I was quite shocked it blew up bigger than expected."

After eating at least 10 Hot Devil Drumlets for the first time in three years, Mr Farhan was not disappointed.

"It really met my expectations. It still tastes exactly the same and the flavour is still there... I feel truly honoured to be able to have them first," he raved.

A KFC spokesman told TNP: " To show our appreciation, we thought it would be really great if we offered the most ardent fan the first taste of the product. Mr Farhan was chosen as he was the one with persistent and eager tweets."

Added the spokesman: "We are very encouraged by his and many others' support for our Hot Devil Drumlets.​ ​This comeback is a tribute to fans like Mr Farhan."