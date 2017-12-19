Spectra students outshine other Normal (Technical) students

Spectra Secondary School - one of two specialised schools for Normal (Technical) students - saw its pioneer batch of students outperform the rest of their cohort yesterday at the N-level results release.

Nearly 15,000 students received their N-level results yesterday. Of the 4,793 N(T) students, 96.6 per cent passed. Of the Spectra students in this batch, 98.5 per cent passed.

Of the 9,983 students from the Normal (Academic) course, 99.4 per cent passed, and 76.6 per cent of the N(A) students can move on to Secondary 5.

Some 80 students - more than 40 per cent of Spectra's cohort - who had accepted conditional offers through Institute of Technical Education's (ITE) Early Admissions Exercise have had their offers confirmed. The other specialised school for N(T) students is Crest Secondary.

Spectra principal Krishnan Aravinthan said he prefers not to get too excited by the good performance.

He said: "It is gratifying to see our first batch graduate. But this is a non-event for us, we look beyond grades, we want them to do well beyond ITE."

He takes pride in his students' growth instead.

He said: "They have grown in confidence, and we are happy to see that most of them have a clear idea of what they want to do in the future."

Mr Aravinthan believes positive affirmation is vital for students' self esteem.

He said: "Every student who passes through Spectra's door must experience some success.

"We recognise efforts and not just outcomes so we can build up our students' confidence. When they are confident, they will not give up and will take ownership of their studies."

Aside from awards such as Student of the Month, students are also given recognition for respect, resilience, responsibility and doing good deeds regularly.

Spectra also offers students many opportunities. Students pick one of four ITE Skills Certificate subjects - retail services, mechanical services, hospitality and facility services - to focus on.

They are then trained in related skills and undergo a work attachment.

From next year, new Spectra students will be able to take subjects they excel in at a higher level as subject-based banding is rolled out to applicable schools.

Subject-based banding was piloted in 12 schools in 2014, where N(T) students deemed suitable could take subjects at N(A) level. The first batch graduated today with results comparable to N(A) students.

Spectra student Emelyn Quek, 16, shed tears after the release of her results, where she got a better-than-expected A for Science. She has received an offer to pursue nursing in ITE.

She said: "When I was in primary school, I hated going to school, but in Spectra, I look forward to school every day because it is like a family and I know I will learn something new every day."