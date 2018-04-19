SPH inks deal with Google to deliver news through Google Home

From tomorrow, owners of Google Home devices can listen to the news and podcasts of The Straits Times and The Business Times as well as radio station Money FM 89.3, following a tie-up between Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and technology giant Google.

At the same time, subscribers who sign up tomorrow for The Straits Times All-Digital package or All-Digital + Print package will receive a free Google Home Mini.

Alternatively, for an extra $79, they can get the bigger Google Home device, which has better audio quality.

The SPH and Google tie-up will allow users to give voice commands to the device for it to read the latest news from the two newspapers.

Tomorrow will also see a range of the voice-enabled devices being available for purchase in Singapore at Google's new online store. The Google Home Mini is priced at $79 while Google Home costs $189.

The announcement of the tie-up coincided with the launch of Google's online store here yesterday, ensuring consumers will be able to buy its products directly from the company.

Google is the latest technology company to set up a retail presence here, after Amazon and Apple moved into the country last year.

Singapore is also the first country in South-east Asia to have a Google Store, which was first available in the United States in 2015.

As part of its tie-up with SPH, there will be four audio feeds for Google Home: A news bulletin from The Straits Times and a financial news bulletin from The Business Times, both presented by Money FM; podcasts by the two newspapers; and a segment called Need To Know, which gives tips on career development and personal growth. These are presented by Business Insider Singapore and Money FM.

Mr Anthony Tan, SPH deputy chief executive, said the initiative aims to improve user experience and give people new formats to access the news.

"Voice-enabled technology is the latest frontier and we see a lot of potential to use it to increase our engagement with audiences.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Google on this initiative and congratulate them on the launch of Google Home, alongside our strategic partner StarHub, in Singapore," he said.

StarHub is the exclusive telco partner for Google Home in Singapore.

